Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

