Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.