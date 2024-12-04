Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

