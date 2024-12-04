International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,490,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 44,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The trade was a 22.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,040 shares of company stock worth $540,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 2,803,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

