International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,633.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.9% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 718,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,264. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

