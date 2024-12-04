Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir Sells 450 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50.

IFC stock opened at C$269.60 on Wednesday. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$197.82 and a 1 year high of C$275.00. The company has a market cap of C$48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$265.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$248.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$274.90.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

