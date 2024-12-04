Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) vs. Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Financial Contrast

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspirato and Keen Vision Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Keen Vision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Keen Vision Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keen Vision Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspirato and Keen Vision Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $329.10 million 0.12 -$51.76 million ($4.40) -0.85 Keen Vision Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keen Vision Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Keen Vision Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.14% N/A -11.74% Keen Vision Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Keen Vision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Keen Vision Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspirato beats Keen Vision Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

