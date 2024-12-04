Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 27,870 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 27,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $460,412.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,322,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,372,556.88. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,031,956.35.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 46.3% in the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

