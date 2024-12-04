Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 29,887 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,209.52. The trade was a 34.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LITE traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,039. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $91.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 28.5% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 961,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

