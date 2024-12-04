Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Sells 6,629 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $477,818.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,120.08. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $199,290.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31.

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. 8,154,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080,025. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $72.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Affirm by 25.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.