Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 3,260 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,834.00.
Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total value of C$366,620.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total value of C$326,900.70.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.90. The company had a trading volume of 479,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.05. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$17.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
