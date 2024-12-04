Insider Buying: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO Buys 16,500 Shares of Stock

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,502.02. The trade was a 15.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Iv O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, William Iv O’dowd purchased 7,650 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,016.00.
Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %
Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
