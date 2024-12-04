Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Innospec were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $1,470,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 324.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.97 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

