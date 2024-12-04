IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

