Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

HBAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858,212. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 968,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

