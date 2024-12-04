Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,663.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $432.56 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $255.73 and a one year high of $440.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.34 and its 200-day moving average is $348.64.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

