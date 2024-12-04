Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 100,500 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 258,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 158,329 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.