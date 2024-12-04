Horace Mann Educators Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 128,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.30. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,538.12. This represents a 12.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,751 shares of company stock worth $2,114,775. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

