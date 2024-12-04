Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 273,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,247. The firm has a market cap of $348.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

