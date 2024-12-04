Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.1 %

HGV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 26,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,787. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

