HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $75,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 349.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.13 and a 1 year high of $303.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

