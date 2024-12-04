HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,627. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.