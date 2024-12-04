Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average is $287.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.