Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Update

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GFGF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

