Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 1288721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,675.20. This represents a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 1,137,482 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 119.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 416,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 2,193.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

