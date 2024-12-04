Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 173,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. Greif has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

