GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.78 and last traded at $205.73. Approximately 402,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,458,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.76.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,974. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,565,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

