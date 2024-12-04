GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.24 and last traded at $203.24, with a volume of 120565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,974. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 86.8% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.