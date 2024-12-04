Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) is Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,040,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416,635 shares during the period. Globalstar makes up about 23.9% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $38,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 196,644 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Globalstar Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Globalstar Profile

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

