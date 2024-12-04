Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 20252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
