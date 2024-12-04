GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 379.43 ($4.81), with a volume of 129034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.60 ($4.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

GB Group Stock Performance

About GB Group

The company has a market cap of £959.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,982.11, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.20.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

