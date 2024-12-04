Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7686 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Gaztransport & Technigaz’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance
GZPZY stock remained flat at $29.39 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $32.56.
Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile
