Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7686 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Gaztransport & Technigaz’s previous dividend of $0.36.

GZPZY stock remained flat at $29.39 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

