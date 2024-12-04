GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Billion (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $12.99 or 0.00013485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $22.30 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00010357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,349.26 or 1.00021982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00069476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,775,487 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 88,775,481.06328688 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 12.9895673 USD and is up 13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $19,395,526.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

