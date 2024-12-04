FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CGTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

