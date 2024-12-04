Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,428.43. The trade was a 26.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,478.01. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $300,201. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Freshworks by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Freshworks by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,119. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

