Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Increases Dividend to $1.74 Per Share

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.7402 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Foxby Stock Up 2.9 %
FXBY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Foxby has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.
