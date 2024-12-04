Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Increases Dividend to $1.74 Per Share

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.7402 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Foxby Stock Up 2.9 %

FXBY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Foxby has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

