Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FOX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970 in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,709,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FOX by 212.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 977,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after acquiring an additional 671,511 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 14.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 448.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 582,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

