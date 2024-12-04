Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 13,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 9.6 %

FSM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 10,470,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,106. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.