Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FL opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

