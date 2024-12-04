Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Foot Locker stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,008,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,024. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

