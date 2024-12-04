Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 84,794 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,794 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,386,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,910,000 after acquiring an additional 94,865 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 965,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 582,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

