Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

