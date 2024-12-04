Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 28,448 Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTEK. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

GTEK stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

