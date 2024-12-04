Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Flagstar Financial has a payout ratio of -11.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Flagstar Financial to earn ($0.35) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -11.4%.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Flagstar Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 214,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,251. Flagstar Financial has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

