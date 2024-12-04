First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 31,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,912,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,478,000 after buying an additional 764,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,904,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,510.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 271,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 254,870 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,246,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,574. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

