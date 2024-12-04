First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

FBP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 76,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,396. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 41.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 209,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

