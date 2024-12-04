Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 83,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,924. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $203.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

