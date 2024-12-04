FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in FibroGen by 734.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in FibroGen by 117.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 574,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,643. The company has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.