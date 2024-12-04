Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

EXPO opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $726,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,441.86. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.