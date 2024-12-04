Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %
EXPO opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Exponent Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exponent
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.