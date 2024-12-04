European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Update

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

