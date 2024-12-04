Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 3rd (ARES, AX, BB, BBW, COO, CRUS, DLTH, EBF, GV, MSFT)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 3rd:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Visionary (NYSE:GV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

