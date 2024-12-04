Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 3rd (ARES, AX, BB, BBW, COO, CRUS, DLTH, EBF, GV, MSFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 3rd:
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Visionary (NYSE:GV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
