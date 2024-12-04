Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 3rd (ARES, AX, BB, BBW, COO, CRUS, DLTH, EBF, GV, MSFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 3rd:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Ares Management Co alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Visionary (NYSE:GV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.